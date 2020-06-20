6018 E Calle Tuberia

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Spectacular fully furnished Arcadia home walkable to all that Old Town Scottsdale has to offer. Great floor plan with master, office and powder bath split. 3 additional bedrooms with 2 full baths. Gourmet kitchen with 48'' Viking range, 48'' Subzero refrigerator, loads of white cabinetry, marble and soapstone counters, huge kitchen island and bar area for entertaining. Big laundry with brick floors and front loading washer/dryer. Incredible indoor/outdoor space to enjoy Arizona's magical weather. Large cabana with gas fireplace and built in bbq. Loads of comfy seating and outdoor dining. If you're looking for a magical place to call home for awhile then look no further.