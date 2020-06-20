All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated June 11 2019 at 2:24 AM

6018 E Calle Tuberia --

6018 East Calle Tuberia · No Longer Available
Location

6018 East Calle Tuberia, Phoenix, AZ 85251
Arcadia

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Spectacular fully furnished Arcadia home walkable to all that Old Town Scottsdale has to offer. Great floor plan with master, office and powder bath split. 3 additional bedrooms with 2 full baths. Gourmet kitchen with 48'' Viking range, 48'' Subzero refrigerator, loads of white cabinetry, marble and soapstone counters, huge kitchen island and bar area for entertaining. Big laundry with brick floors and front loading washer/dryer. Incredible indoor/outdoor space to enjoy Arizona's magical weather. Large cabana with gas fireplace and built in bbq. Loads of comfy seating and outdoor dining. If you're looking for a magical place to call home for awhile then look no further.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6018 E Calle Tuberia -- have any available units?
6018 E Calle Tuberia -- doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6018 E Calle Tuberia -- have?
Some of 6018 E Calle Tuberia --'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6018 E Calle Tuberia -- currently offering any rent specials?
6018 E Calle Tuberia -- isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6018 E Calle Tuberia -- pet-friendly?
No, 6018 E Calle Tuberia -- is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6018 E Calle Tuberia -- offer parking?
Yes, 6018 E Calle Tuberia -- does offer parking.
Does 6018 E Calle Tuberia -- have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6018 E Calle Tuberia -- offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6018 E Calle Tuberia -- have a pool?
No, 6018 E Calle Tuberia -- does not have a pool.
Does 6018 E Calle Tuberia -- have accessible units?
No, 6018 E Calle Tuberia -- does not have accessible units.
Does 6018 E Calle Tuberia -- have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6018 E Calle Tuberia -- has units with dishwashers.
