All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 6009 E PHELPS Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
6009 E PHELPS Road
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:00 AM

6009 E PHELPS Road

6009 East Phelps Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6009 East Phelps Road, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
RENT INCLUDES POOL AND YARD MAINTENANCE. Exceptional Rental Home with soaring ceilings, beautiful tile floor, art niches,warm & welcoming palette, upgraded lighting, ceiling fans, window blinds, well maintained with upgrades throughout. Formal living/dining room. Stunning eat-in kitchen features center island, breakfast bar, granite counters, newer SS appliances, pantry, and wood cabinets. Cozy family room fireplace, wine bar, and patio access. Perfect Home for entertaining inside and out. No carpets! Large laundry room offers utility sink and storage cabinets. Grand master retreat boasts patio access, vaulted ceiling, upscale private en-suite, and walk-in closet. Peaceful & serene backyard setting with heated sparkling saltwater pool, covered patio, island BBQ grill, prof misting system.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6009 E PHELPS Road have any available units?
6009 E PHELPS Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6009 E PHELPS Road have?
Some of 6009 E PHELPS Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6009 E PHELPS Road currently offering any rent specials?
6009 E PHELPS Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6009 E PHELPS Road pet-friendly?
No, 6009 E PHELPS Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6009 E PHELPS Road offer parking?
Yes, 6009 E PHELPS Road offers parking.
Does 6009 E PHELPS Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6009 E PHELPS Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6009 E PHELPS Road have a pool?
Yes, 6009 E PHELPS Road has a pool.
Does 6009 E PHELPS Road have accessible units?
No, 6009 E PHELPS Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6009 E PHELPS Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6009 E PHELPS Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Senita on Cave Creek
23555 N Desert Peak Parkway
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Arcadia Walk
2606 N 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
San Milan by Mark-Taylor
6975 E Princess Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85054
CIRQ 44
111 N Dupont Cir
Phoenix, AZ 85034
8th and Row
818 East Roosevelt Street
Phoenix, AZ 85006
Acclaim
2506 W Dunlap Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Park Greenvale
2950 E Greenway Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Brookside Apartments
6131 W Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College