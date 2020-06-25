6009 E PHELPS Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage

RENT INCLUDES POOL AND YARD MAINTENANCE. Exceptional Rental Home with soaring ceilings, beautiful tile floor, art niches,warm & welcoming palette, upgraded lighting, ceiling fans, window blinds, well maintained with upgrades throughout. Formal living/dining room. Stunning eat-in kitchen features center island, breakfast bar, granite counters, newer SS appliances, pantry, and wood cabinets. Cozy family room fireplace, wine bar, and patio access. Perfect Home for entertaining inside and out. No carpets! Large laundry room offers utility sink and storage cabinets. Grand master retreat boasts patio access, vaulted ceiling, upscale private en-suite, and walk-in closet. Peaceful & serene backyard setting with heated sparkling saltwater pool, covered patio, island BBQ grill, prof misting system.