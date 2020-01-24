Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 6001 W Garfield St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
6001 W Garfield St
Last updated August 10 2019 at 7:44 AM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6001 W Garfield St
6001 West Garfield Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
6001 West Garfield Street, Phoenix, AZ 85043
Centura West
Amenities
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
3 bedroom 2 bath home located conveniently near future loop 202. Tile throughout. Large backyard with additional storage available in the shed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6001 W Garfield St have any available units?
6001 W Garfield St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6001 W Garfield St have?
Some of 6001 W Garfield St's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6001 W Garfield St currently offering any rent specials?
6001 W Garfield St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6001 W Garfield St pet-friendly?
Yes, 6001 W Garfield St is pet friendly.
Does 6001 W Garfield St offer parking?
Yes, 6001 W Garfield St offers parking.
Does 6001 W Garfield St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6001 W Garfield St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6001 W Garfield St have a pool?
No, 6001 W Garfield St does not have a pool.
Does 6001 W Garfield St have accessible units?
No, 6001 W Garfield St does not have accessible units.
Does 6001 W Garfield St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6001 W Garfield St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Avilla Deer Valley
23700 North 23rd Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85085
San Melia
14435 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Aura at Midtown
3623 N 5th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Paloma Village
2827 N 51st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Modena
815 N 52nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Proximity at Papago
1010 N 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Cortland Desert Ridge
4750 E Union Hills Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Palm Crest at Station 40
3816 N 83rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85033
Similar Pages
Phoenix 1 Bedrooms
Phoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with Parking
Phoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ahwatukee
Downtown Phoenix
Central Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park Ranch
Arcadia
Arcadia Lite
Desert Ridge
Lakewood
Apartments Near Colleges
GateWay Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
Phoenix College
Arizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College