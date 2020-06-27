Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 5934 W Roanoke Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
5934 W Roanoke Ave
Last updated August 21 2019 at 7:55 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5934 W Roanoke Ave
5934 West Roanoke Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
5934 West Roanoke Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85035
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Cozy 2 bedroom/ 1 bathroom. Tile throughout. Large fenced backyard with covered patio. Conveniently located minutes from Desert Sky Mall and various eateries.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5934 W Roanoke Ave have any available units?
5934 W Roanoke Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5934 W Roanoke Ave have?
Some of 5934 W Roanoke Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5934 W Roanoke Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5934 W Roanoke Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5934 W Roanoke Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5934 W Roanoke Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5934 W Roanoke Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5934 W Roanoke Ave offers parking.
Does 5934 W Roanoke Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5934 W Roanoke Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5934 W Roanoke Ave have a pool?
No, 5934 W Roanoke Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5934 W Roanoke Ave have accessible units?
No, 5934 W Roanoke Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5934 W Roanoke Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5934 W Roanoke Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Crystal Creek
10 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Union at Roosevelt
888 N 1st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85003
Sierra Foothills
13601 S 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Monterra
1333 N 24th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Seven
19800 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Circa Central Avenue
1505 North Central Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Mozaic at Steele Park
411 E Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85012
SOL at Christown
1717 W Missouri Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015
Similar Pages
Phoenix 1 Bedrooms
Phoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with Parking
Phoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ahwatukee
Downtown Phoenix
Central Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park Ranch
Arcadia
Arcadia Lite
Desert Ridge
Lakewood
Apartments Near Colleges
GateWay Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
Phoenix College
Arizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College