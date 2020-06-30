5934 E JUNIPER Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

GREAT HOME!!! 3 BED 2 BATH!!! VAULTED CEILINGS THROUGHOUT!!! GOURMET KITCHEN WITH ISLAND THAT OPENS TO FAMILY ROOM WITH FIREPLACE!!! FORMAL LIVING AND DINING!!! LARGE MASTER WITH SEPERATE SHOWER AND TUB!