5926 E EVANS Drive
Last updated January 8 2020 at 5:14 AM
1 of 27
5926 E EVANS Drive
5926 East Evans Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
5926 East Evans Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85254
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
THIS 3 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM HOME FEATURES UPGRADED TILE THROUGHOUT, CORNER LOT, AND PRIVATE POOL (POOL SERVICE IS INCLUDED)! ALL APPLIANCES ARE INCLUDED.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5926 E EVANS Drive have any available units?
5926 E EVANS Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5926 E EVANS Drive have?
Some of 5926 E EVANS Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and pool.
Amenities section
.
Is 5926 E EVANS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5926 E EVANS Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5926 E EVANS Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5926 E EVANS Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 5926 E EVANS Drive offer parking?
No, 5926 E EVANS Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5926 E EVANS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5926 E EVANS Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5926 E EVANS Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5926 E EVANS Drive has a pool.
Does 5926 E EVANS Drive have accessible units?
No, 5926 E EVANS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5926 E EVANS Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5926 E EVANS Drive has units with dishwashers.
