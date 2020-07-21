All apartments in Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ
5926 E EVANS Drive
5926 E EVANS Drive

5926 East Evans Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5926 East Evans Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
THIS 3 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM HOME FEATURES UPGRADED TILE THROUGHOUT, CORNER LOT, AND PRIVATE POOL (POOL SERVICE IS INCLUDED)! ALL APPLIANCES ARE INCLUDED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5926 E EVANS Drive have any available units?
5926 E EVANS Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5926 E EVANS Drive have?
Some of 5926 E EVANS Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5926 E EVANS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5926 E EVANS Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5926 E EVANS Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5926 E EVANS Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5926 E EVANS Drive offer parking?
No, 5926 E EVANS Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5926 E EVANS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5926 E EVANS Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5926 E EVANS Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5926 E EVANS Drive has a pool.
Does 5926 E EVANS Drive have accessible units?
No, 5926 E EVANS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5926 E EVANS Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5926 E EVANS Drive has units with dishwashers.
