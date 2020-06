Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

Gorgeous luxury rental located in upscale gated community of Mission Ranch. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath single level home features gourmet kitchen, plantation shutters, fresh paint and new carpet throughout. Pool and spa are heated for additional use during the colder months. Located next to Thunderbird Preserve, hiking trails and local elementary school. Landscaping and pool included with rent. Contact agent for additional rental information including possible shorter or longer rental.