5904 W WOOD Street
Last updated December 11 2019 at 12:02 PM
1 of 1
5904 W WOOD Street
5904 West Wood Street
No Longer Available
Location
5904 West Wood Street, Phoenix, AZ 85043
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5904 W WOOD Street have any available units?
5904 W WOOD Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
Is 5904 W WOOD Street currently offering any rent specials?
5904 W WOOD Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5904 W WOOD Street pet-friendly?
No, 5904 W WOOD Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 5904 W WOOD Street offer parking?
No, 5904 W WOOD Street does not offer parking.
Does 5904 W WOOD Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5904 W WOOD Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5904 W WOOD Street have a pool?
No, 5904 W WOOD Street does not have a pool.
Does 5904 W WOOD Street have accessible units?
No, 5904 W WOOD Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5904 W WOOD Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5904 W WOOD Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 5904 W WOOD Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5904 W WOOD Street does not have units with air conditioning.
