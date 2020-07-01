All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 5904 W WOOD Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
5904 W WOOD Street
Last updated December 11 2019 at 12:02 PM

5904 W WOOD Street

5904 West Wood Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5904 West Wood Street, Phoenix, AZ 85043

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5904 W WOOD Street have any available units?
5904 W WOOD Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 5904 W WOOD Street currently offering any rent specials?
5904 W WOOD Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5904 W WOOD Street pet-friendly?
No, 5904 W WOOD Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5904 W WOOD Street offer parking?
No, 5904 W WOOD Street does not offer parking.
Does 5904 W WOOD Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5904 W WOOD Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5904 W WOOD Street have a pool?
No, 5904 W WOOD Street does not have a pool.
Does 5904 W WOOD Street have accessible units?
No, 5904 W WOOD Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5904 W WOOD Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5904 W WOOD Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 5904 W WOOD Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5904 W WOOD Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carolina
524 E Mariposa St
Phoenix, AZ 85012
San Melia
14435 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
The Vicinity
6131 N. 16th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85016
View 32 Apartments
10801 North 32nd Street
Phoenix, AZ 85028
Liv Ahwatukee
16025 S 50th St
Phoenix, AZ 85048
The Residences on High Street
5355 E High St
Phoenix, AZ 85054
San Valiente
2220 W Mission Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85021
San Pedregal by Mark-Taylor
16601 N 12th St
Phoenix, AZ 85022

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College