All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 5839 W. Electra Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
5839 W. Electra Lane
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

5839 W. Electra Lane

5839 West Electra Lane · (602) 989-3411
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5839 West Electra Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85310
Pinnacle Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5839 W. Electra Lane · Avail. Jul 1

$2,299

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2244 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
5839 W. Electra Lane Available 07/01/20 Gorgeous home in Pinnacle Hill - Gorgeous home in Pinnacle Hill. Property backs to the mountain with a resort like back yard that you will not be disappointed. 2 car garage and laundry room plus a back storage shed. Covered back patio with grass yard and swimming pool. BRAND NEW A/C in May of 2016. Home has a living room, family room, 2 dining areas, loft, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms. Large kitchen has a lot of cabinets for extra storage. Beautiful views from the corner lot that is over-sized. Property is located near schools, parks, hiking, biking, restaurants, the water park, easy access to the freeways.You will not be disappointed.

(RLNE4932964)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5839 W. Electra Lane have any available units?
5839 W. Electra Lane has a unit available for $2,299 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5839 W. Electra Lane have?
Some of 5839 W. Electra Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5839 W. Electra Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5839 W. Electra Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5839 W. Electra Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5839 W. Electra Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5839 W. Electra Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5839 W. Electra Lane does offer parking.
Does 5839 W. Electra Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5839 W. Electra Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5839 W. Electra Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5839 W. Electra Lane has a pool.
Does 5839 W. Electra Lane have accessible units?
No, 5839 W. Electra Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5839 W. Electra Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5839 W. Electra Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5839 W. Electra Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Venue On Camelback
1930 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Tierra Santa Apartments
4620 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Glenrosa Park
4337 N 53rd Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85031
Pointe Metro
3221 W El Camino Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Vertu
1212 E Bethany Home Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Oakridge Apartments
3330 W Greenway Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Cactus Forty-2
4242 E Cactus Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Red Rox Villas
5401 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity