Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dogs allowed garage pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage

5839 W. Electra Lane Available 07/01/20 Gorgeous home in Pinnacle Hill - Gorgeous home in Pinnacle Hill. Property backs to the mountain with a resort like back yard that you will not be disappointed. 2 car garage and laundry room plus a back storage shed. Covered back patio with grass yard and swimming pool. BRAND NEW A/C in May of 2016. Home has a living room, family room, 2 dining areas, loft, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms. Large kitchen has a lot of cabinets for extra storage. Beautiful views from the corner lot that is over-sized. Property is located near schools, parks, hiking, biking, restaurants, the water park, easy access to the freeways.You will not be disappointed.



(RLNE4932964)