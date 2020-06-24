All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 5836 N 4TH Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
5836 N 4TH Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5836 N 4TH Place

5836 North 4th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5836 North 4th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85012
North Central Corridor

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
pool
A+ location for this 4 bed 3 bath home, with large backyard with huge pool. Tile flooring throughout, 2 way wood burning fireplace. Come see this one today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5836 N 4TH Place have any available units?
5836 N 4TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5836 N 4TH Place have?
Some of 5836 N 4TH Place's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5836 N 4TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
5836 N 4TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5836 N 4TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 5836 N 4TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5836 N 4TH Place offer parking?
No, 5836 N 4TH Place does not offer parking.
Does 5836 N 4TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5836 N 4TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5836 N 4TH Place have a pool?
Yes, 5836 N 4TH Place has a pool.
Does 5836 N 4TH Place have accessible units?
No, 5836 N 4TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5836 N 4TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5836 N 4TH Place has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elux
35035 North North Valley Parkway
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Avana at the Pointe
888 E Clinton St
Phoenix, AZ 85020
Heritage at Deer Valley
3010 W Yorkshire Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Monterra
1333 N 24th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Villages at Metro Center
9652 N 31st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Northern Edge
2339 W Northern Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Sierra Pines
9410 N 31st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Red Rox Villas
5401 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College