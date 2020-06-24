Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 5836 N 4TH Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
5836 N 4TH Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5836 N 4TH Place
5836 North 4th Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
5836 North 4th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85012
North Central Corridor
Amenities
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
pool
A+ location for this 4 bed 3 bath home, with large backyard with huge pool. Tile flooring throughout, 2 way wood burning fireplace. Come see this one today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5836 N 4TH Place have any available units?
5836 N 4TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5836 N 4TH Place have?
Some of 5836 N 4TH Place's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5836 N 4TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
5836 N 4TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5836 N 4TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 5836 N 4TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 5836 N 4TH Place offer parking?
No, 5836 N 4TH Place does not offer parking.
Does 5836 N 4TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5836 N 4TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5836 N 4TH Place have a pool?
Yes, 5836 N 4TH Place has a pool.
Does 5836 N 4TH Place have accessible units?
No, 5836 N 4TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5836 N 4TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5836 N 4TH Place has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Elux
35035 North North Valley Parkway
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Avana at the Pointe
888 E Clinton St
Phoenix, AZ 85020
Heritage at Deer Valley
3010 W Yorkshire Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Monterra
1333 N 24th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Villages at Metro Center
9652 N 31st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Northern Edge
2339 W Northern Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Sierra Pines
9410 N 31st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Red Rox Villas
5401 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Similar Pages
Phoenix 1 Bedrooms
Phoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with Parking
Phoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ahwatukee
Downtown Phoenix
Central Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park Ranch
Arcadia
Arcadia Lite
Desert Ridge
Lakewood
Apartments Near Colleges
GateWay Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
Phoenix College
Arizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College