All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 5826 West Campbell Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
5826 West Campbell Avenue
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

5826 West Campbell Avenue

5826 West Campbell Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5826 West Campbell Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85031

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Fantastic Rental Home in the heart of Maryvale at 59th Ave and Camelback. Home has 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, and 1692 sq ft and a ONE CAR GARAGE! Soothing interior palette, beautiful tile and laminate flooring throughout, and ceiling fans. Spacious open floor plan, tiled counters/backsplash, and wood cabinets in kitchen. Generous size bedrooms, ample closets, updated baths, and one car garage. Huge backyard with covered patio. Pets Ok with $45 per month pet rent. One small dog is OK, no cats. Home is clean and is ready for immediate move in!

$50 non refundable application fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative fee of $75 due at move in. $150 refundable cleaning deposit. $1349 refundable security deposit. Earnest deposit is non refundable when application is approved.

Preliminary requirements: Please view property before submitting application; No pets; No past evictions or judgments from a landlord; No more than 2 occupants per bedroom; Take home pay must be at least 3 times the monthly rent; Move in date must be within 2 weeks or less; Full move in funds (nonrefundable) to be paid by applicant immediately upon approval to hold the home until the move in date.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5826 West Campbell Avenue have any available units?
5826 West Campbell Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5826 West Campbell Avenue have?
Some of 5826 West Campbell Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5826 West Campbell Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5826 West Campbell Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5826 West Campbell Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5826 West Campbell Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5826 West Campbell Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5826 West Campbell Avenue offers parking.
Does 5826 West Campbell Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5826 West Campbell Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5826 West Campbell Avenue have a pool?
No, 5826 West Campbell Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5826 West Campbell Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5826 West Campbell Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5826 West Campbell Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5826 West Campbell Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

District at Biltmore
4600 N 24th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Union at Roosevelt
888 N 1st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85003
Allegro
4411 E Chandler Blvd
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Cortland Fillmore
601 W Fillmore St
Phoenix, AZ 85003
Diamonte on Bell
3202 W Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Encore Tessera
4713 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Paradise Foothills
12231 N 19th St
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Elite North Scottsdale
6735 E Greenway Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85254

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College