5826 West Campbell Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Fantastic Rental Home in the heart of Maryvale at 59th Ave and Camelback. Home has 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, and 1692 sq ft and a ONE CAR GARAGE! Soothing interior palette, beautiful tile and laminate flooring throughout, and ceiling fans. Spacious open floor plan, tiled counters/backsplash, and wood cabinets in kitchen. Generous size bedrooms, ample closets, updated baths, and one car garage. Huge backyard with covered patio. Pets Ok with $45 per month pet rent. One small dog is OK, no cats. Home is clean and is ready for immediate move in!



$50 non refundable application fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative fee of $75 due at move in. $150 refundable cleaning deposit. $1349 refundable security deposit. Earnest deposit is non refundable when application is approved.



Preliminary requirements: Please view property before submitting application; No pets; No past evictions or judgments from a landlord; No more than 2 occupants per bedroom; Take home pay must be at least 3 times the monthly rent; Move in date must be within 2 weeks or less; Full move in funds (nonrefundable) to be paid by applicant immediately upon approval to hold the home until the move in date.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.