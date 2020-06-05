All apartments in Phoenix
5815 West Virginia Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5815 West Virginia Avenue

5815 West Virginia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5815 West Virginia Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85035

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
3 BEDROOMS 2 BATHS IN EXELLENT CONDITION, TILE FLOORING THROUGHOUT

Please apply at rentnexgen.com for showing. This home is not section 8. Managed by Daniel Enriquez, NeXGen Real Estate

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5815 West Virginia Avenue have any available units?
5815 West Virginia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 5815 West Virginia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5815 West Virginia Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5815 West Virginia Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5815 West Virginia Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5815 West Virginia Avenue offer parking?
No, 5815 West Virginia Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5815 West Virginia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5815 West Virginia Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5815 West Virginia Avenue have a pool?
No, 5815 West Virginia Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5815 West Virginia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5815 West Virginia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5815 West Virginia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5815 West Virginia Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5815 West Virginia Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5815 West Virginia Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
