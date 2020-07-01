All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 5815 S 42ND Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
5815 S 42ND Street
Last updated January 4 2020 at 2:58 PM

5815 S 42ND Street

5815 South 42nd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5815 South 42nd Street, Phoenix, AZ 85040

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
3 bedroom, 2 bath home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5815 S 42ND Street have any available units?
5815 S 42ND Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5815 S 42ND Street have?
Some of 5815 S 42ND Street's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5815 S 42ND Street currently offering any rent specials?
5815 S 42ND Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5815 S 42ND Street pet-friendly?
No, 5815 S 42ND Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5815 S 42ND Street offer parking?
No, 5815 S 42ND Street does not offer parking.
Does 5815 S 42ND Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5815 S 42ND Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5815 S 42ND Street have a pool?
No, 5815 S 42ND Street does not have a pool.
Does 5815 S 42ND Street have accessible units?
No, 5815 S 42ND Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5815 S 42ND Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5815 S 42ND Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lilly Garden
4903 W Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Uptown 68
337 West Pasadena Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Crestone at Shadow Mountain
3033 E Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Indigo Creek
14221 N 51st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85306
The Link PHX
330 E Pierce St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Avalon
3851 N 28th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Santa Rosa
3425 E Chandler Blvd
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Casa Anita
1801 N 83rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85037

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College