Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking pool fireplace internet access

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry Property Amenities parking pool internet access

Beautiful furnished seasonal rental. Just minutes away from Kierland Commons and Scottsdale Quarters! Great for delight shoppers, foodies and anyone looking for excellent entertainment options. All the conveniences of your own home including TVs in every bedroom, high-speed Internet, cable TV, linens and washer and dryer. Larger-than-average pool is the perfect spot to spend the afternoon soaking up the warm sunshine.