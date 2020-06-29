All apartments in Phoenix
5801 North 23rd Avenue

5801 North 23rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5801 North 23rd Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85015
Phillipine

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A charming 4 bedrooms and 2 baths home is now available for move-in! This property features beautiful vinyl wood flooring and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with stainless steel appliances, gas top stove, granite counter tops and a kitchen island! The master suite includes a private bath with a walk in shower! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5801 North 23rd Avenue have any available units?
5801 North 23rd Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5801 North 23rd Avenue have?
Some of 5801 North 23rd Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5801 North 23rd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5801 North 23rd Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5801 North 23rd Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5801 North 23rd Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5801 North 23rd Avenue offer parking?
No, 5801 North 23rd Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5801 North 23rd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5801 North 23rd Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5801 North 23rd Avenue have a pool?
No, 5801 North 23rd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5801 North 23rd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5801 North 23rd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5801 North 23rd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5801 North 23rd Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
