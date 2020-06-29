5801 North 23rd Avenue

Amenities

A charming 4 bedrooms and 2 baths home is now available for move-in! This property features beautiful vinyl wood flooring and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with stainless steel appliances, gas top stove, granite counter tops and a kitchen island! The master suite includes a private bath with a walk in shower! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.