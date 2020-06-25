5757 E Indian School Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

Gated golf course estate on one of largest lots in popular Arizona Country Club. The preferred south facing backyard looks onto the 16th hole perfectly located to enjoy the beautiful views of the greens and mountains. It is set back from the road for privacy and has it's own Sonoran Desert. Extensively updated landscaping provides a sense of beauty and relaxation while still very close to the airport, Downtown Scottsdale and Phoenix amenities. Inside has been updated in the Arcadia style of elegance and warmth including views from windows, great room with built in bookcase, fireplace and a gourmet kitchen with Miele appliances including a steam oven, Sub Zero refrigerator, walk in pantry and rich custom cabinets.