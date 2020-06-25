All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 5757 E Indian School Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
5757 E Indian School Road
Last updated June 30 2019 at 10:24 PM

5757 E Indian School Road

5757 East Indian School Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Arcadia
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5757 East Indian School Road, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Arcadia

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Gated golf course estate on one of largest lots in popular Arizona Country Club. The preferred south facing backyard looks onto the 16th hole perfectly located to enjoy the beautiful views of the greens and mountains. It is set back from the road for privacy and has it's own Sonoran Desert. Extensively updated landscaping provides a sense of beauty and relaxation while still very close to the airport, Downtown Scottsdale and Phoenix amenities. Inside has been updated in the Arcadia style of elegance and warmth including views from windows, great room with built in bookcase, fireplace and a gourmet kitchen with Miele appliances including a steam oven, Sub Zero refrigerator, walk in pantry and rich custom cabinets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5757 E Indian School Road have any available units?
5757 E Indian School Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5757 E Indian School Road have?
Some of 5757 E Indian School Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5757 E Indian School Road currently offering any rent specials?
5757 E Indian School Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5757 E Indian School Road pet-friendly?
No, 5757 E Indian School Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5757 E Indian School Road offer parking?
Yes, 5757 E Indian School Road offers parking.
Does 5757 E Indian School Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5757 E Indian School Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5757 E Indian School Road have a pool?
Yes, 5757 E Indian School Road has a pool.
Does 5757 E Indian School Road have accessible units?
No, 5757 E Indian School Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5757 E Indian School Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5757 E Indian School Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Verano Townhomes
13820 S 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Carlyle at South Mountain
5102 E. Piedmont Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85044
The Elton
2420 N 24th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Cortland Fillmore
601 W Fillmore St
Phoenix, AZ 85003
Pointe Metro
3221 W El Camino Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Escape
4700 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Pointe at South Mountain
8809 S Pointe Pkwy E
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Liv Ahwatukee
16025 S 50th St
Phoenix, AZ 85048

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College