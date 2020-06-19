5738 West Heatherbrae Drive

Amenities

A charming 3 bedrooms 2 baths home is now available for move-in! This property has tile, wood, carpet flooring with natural light throughout! Great kitchen with a gas stove and plenty of cabinet space! The master bedroom features a private bathroom and much more! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.