5726 N 10TH Street

Amenities
3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH 2 CAR GARAGE FOR RENT IN CENTRAL PHOENIX. Upgraded Townhome featuring tile and laminate flooring through out, remodeled baths, newer lighting, fireplace, wet bar, vaulted ceiling, upgraded magna Corian counters with under mount sink, RO water, new refrigerator and microwave. Added features include dual pane windows, ceiling fans, private patio, community pool just steps away and full sized laundry.Unbeatable location close to the 51 frwy, Madison Dist schools, shopping, restaurants, airport and downtown events.