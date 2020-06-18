All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 5726 N 10TH Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
5726 N 10TH Street
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:55 PM

5726 N 10TH Street

5726 North 10th Street · (602) 451-4627
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5726 North 10th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85014

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 11 · Avail. now

$2,349

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1742 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH 2 CAR GARAGE FOR RENT IN CENTRAL PHOENIX. Upgraded Townhome featuring tile and laminate flooring through out, remodeled baths, newer lighting, fireplace, wet bar, vaulted ceiling, upgraded magna Corian counters with under mount sink, RO water, new refrigerator and microwave. Added features include dual pane windows, ceiling fans, private patio, community pool just steps away and full sized laundry.Unbeatable location close to the 51 frwy, Madison Dist schools, shopping, restaurants, airport and downtown events.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5726 N 10TH Street have any available units?
5726 N 10TH Street has a unit available for $2,349 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5726 N 10TH Street have?
Some of 5726 N 10TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5726 N 10TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
5726 N 10TH Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5726 N 10TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 5726 N 10TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5726 N 10TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 5726 N 10TH Street does offer parking.
Does 5726 N 10TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5726 N 10TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5726 N 10TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 5726 N 10TH Street has a pool.
Does 5726 N 10TH Street have accessible units?
No, 5726 N 10TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5726 N 10TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5726 N 10TH Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5726 N 10TH Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Greenway Springs Apartments
15620 N 25th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Tides on 28th Apartments
11821 N 28th Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Encore Tessera
4713 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Bolero
7725 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Cascades
3550 E Campbell Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Belaflora
5302 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Ascent at Papago Park
4950 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Camden Copper Square
901 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85006

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity