5722 N 19TH Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage gym air conditioning fireplace

VIRTUAL TOURS ONLY!! Beautifully finished remodel with NEW AC! Boasting over 3,200 SF, including a gorgeous chef's kitchen with gas cooktop, massive island, brand new SS appliances and large walk-in pantry. Perfect open floor plan for entertaining! Dramatic 18 ft + ceilings in the front entry living room accompanied by a beautiful wood burning fireplace. Walk upstairs to your very own master suite retreat, completely private from downstairs guest bedrooms. Don't miss the oversized 2 car garage with custom electronic gate- access from alley. No expense was spared! Fantastic location! Only minutes to the Biltmore Fashion Park offering shopping, great restaurants, fitness, golfing and much more! **DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS.**