5714 E JAKE Haven

Amenities
Gorgeous, Newer home located in the prestigious LONE MOUNTAIN gated community. Soaring ceilings * 3 HUGE bedrooms * 2 baths * 14 seer a/c for efficiency * Gas water heater* Low E2 windows * 2 community parks, covered ramadas, playgrounds, minutes to hiking, mountain biking, golf, dining & walking paths $40 application fee per adult, $200 one time admin fee, 4% monthly tax/admin fee, $2600 security deposit for qualified tenant. Pets upon approval, Small dogs only. $200.00 pet fee applies