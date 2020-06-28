5714 E JAKE Haven

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven Property Amenities playground cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous, Newer home located in the prestigious LONE MOUNTAIN gated community. Soaring ceilings * 3 HUGE bedrooms * 2 baths * 14 seer a/c for efficiency * Gas water heater* Low E2 windows * 2 community parks, covered ramadas, playgrounds, minutes to hiking, mountain biking, golf, dining & walking paths $40 application fee per adult, $200 one time admin fee, 4% monthly tax/admin fee, $2600 security deposit for qualified tenant. Pets upon approval, Small dogs only. $200.00 pet fee applies