5711 North 35th Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great location at 35th Ave and Bethany Home! Close to shopping, restaurants, hospitals, and bus route. This home is a block home on a large lot with large back yard and 1 car carport. The home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, living room, and kitchen. Home has tile throughout with ceiling fans. The kitchen includes stove and refrigerator. One pet under 25 pounds OK with $45 per month pet rent--no cats. House is ready for immediate move in!



$60 non refundable application fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative fee of $125 due at move in. $300 refundable cleaning deposit. $999 refundable security deposit. Earnest deposit is non refundable when application is approved.



Preliminary requirements: Please view property before submitting application; One small dog under 25 pounds; No past evictions or judgments from a landlord; No more than 2 occupants per bedroom; Take home pa

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.