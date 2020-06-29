5711 North 35th Avenue

Amenities
Great location at 35th Ave and Bethany Home! Close to shopping, restaurants, hospitals, and bus route. This home is a block home on a large lot with large back yard and 1 car carport. The home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, living room, and kitchen. Home has tile throughout with ceiling fans. The kitchen includes stove and refrigerator. One pet under 25 pounds OK with $45 per month pet rent--no cats. House is ready for immediate move in!
$60 non refundable application fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative fee of $125 due at move in. $300 refundable cleaning deposit. $999 refundable security deposit. Earnest deposit is non refundable when application is approved.
Preliminary requirements: Please view property before submitting application; One small dog under 25 pounds; No past evictions or judgments from a landlord; No more than 2 occupants per bedroom; Take home pa
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.