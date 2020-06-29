All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated December 15 2019 at 9:55 PM

5711 North 35th Avenue

5711 North 35th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5711 North 35th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85017
Maryvale Park

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great location at 35th Ave and Bethany Home! Close to shopping, restaurants, hospitals, and bus route. This home is a block home on a large lot with large back yard and 1 car carport. The home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, living room, and kitchen. Home has tile throughout with ceiling fans. The kitchen includes stove and refrigerator. One pet under 25 pounds OK with $45 per month pet rent--no cats. House is ready for immediate move in!

$60 non refundable application fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative fee of $125 due at move in. $300 refundable cleaning deposit. $999 refundable security deposit. Earnest deposit is non refundable when application is approved.

Preliminary requirements: Please view property before submitting application; One small dog under 25 pounds; No past evictions or judgments from a landlord; No more than 2 occupants per bedroom; Take home pa
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5711 North 35th Avenue have any available units?
5711 North 35th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5711 North 35th Avenue have?
Some of 5711 North 35th Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, carport, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5711 North 35th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5711 North 35th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5711 North 35th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5711 North 35th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5711 North 35th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5711 North 35th Avenue offers parking.
Does 5711 North 35th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5711 North 35th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5711 North 35th Avenue have a pool?
No, 5711 North 35th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5711 North 35th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5711 North 35th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5711 North 35th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5711 North 35th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
