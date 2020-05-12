All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 5711 E CROCUS Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
5711 E CROCUS Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5711 E CROCUS Drive

5711 East Crocus Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5711 East Crocus Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous Home w/ Pool & Beautiful Yards! Updates & New Tile Flooring Throughout. All Appliances Are Included! Full Pool Service & Periodic Landscape Svc Too! Lovely Cul de Sac Home w/ Gated Front Patio, Lg Corner Lot w/ Grass Back & Storage! Enter to Formal Living & Dining Rooms; Great Room Kitchen/Family Rm w/ Fireplace, Bay Window Breakfast Nook, French Doors to Covered Patio. Kitchen has Granite Counters, S/S Appliances, Island, Lg Pantry, Vaulted Ceilings. Updated Master Features Dual Sinks, Oval Tub, Sep. Shower w/ Frosted Glass, Natural Light, Lg Walk-In Closet. Dbl Door Den off Living Rm Has Closet, Arched Window, Counts as 4th Bedrm. Huge 3 Car Garage w/ 2 Openers, Cabinets, Work Benches, Util Sink. Please Note: City tax plus 2% admin fee total 4.3%

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5711 E CROCUS Drive have any available units?
5711 E CROCUS Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5711 E CROCUS Drive have?
Some of 5711 E CROCUS Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5711 E CROCUS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5711 E CROCUS Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5711 E CROCUS Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5711 E CROCUS Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5711 E CROCUS Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5711 E CROCUS Drive offers parking.
Does 5711 E CROCUS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5711 E CROCUS Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5711 E CROCUS Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5711 E CROCUS Drive has a pool.
Does 5711 E CROCUS Drive have accessible units?
No, 5711 E CROCUS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5711 E CROCUS Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5711 E CROCUS Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Allegro
4411 E Chandler Blvd
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Sage Apartments
28425 N Black Canyon Hwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Monaco 31
20244 N 31st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Capri on Camelback
5115 N 40th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Bayside Apartments
20245 N 32nd Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Elite North Scottsdale
6735 E Greenway Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85254
Proxy 333
333 E McKinley St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Serafina at South Mountain
11025 S 51st St
Phoenix, AZ 85044

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College