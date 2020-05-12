5711 E CROCUS Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Gorgeous Home w/ Pool & Beautiful Yards! Updates & New Tile Flooring Throughout. All Appliances Are Included! Full Pool Service & Periodic Landscape Svc Too! Lovely Cul de Sac Home w/ Gated Front Patio, Lg Corner Lot w/ Grass Back & Storage! Enter to Formal Living & Dining Rooms; Great Room Kitchen/Family Rm w/ Fireplace, Bay Window Breakfast Nook, French Doors to Covered Patio. Kitchen has Granite Counters, S/S Appliances, Island, Lg Pantry, Vaulted Ceilings. Updated Master Features Dual Sinks, Oval Tub, Sep. Shower w/ Frosted Glass, Natural Light, Lg Walk-In Closet. Dbl Door Den off Living Rm Has Closet, Arched Window, Counts as 4th Bedrm. Huge 3 Car Garage w/ 2 Openers, Cabinets, Work Benches, Util Sink. Please Note: City tax plus 2% admin fee total 4.3%