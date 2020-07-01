All apartments in Phoenix
5639 South 13th Way
5639 South 13th Way

5639 South 13th Way · No Longer Available
Location

5639 South 13th Way, Phoenix, AZ 85040

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. Leases signed in this state are subject to a 2.30% monthly city tax. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5639 South 13th Way have any available units?
5639 South 13th Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 5639 South 13th Way currently offering any rent specials?
5639 South 13th Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5639 South 13th Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 5639 South 13th Way is pet friendly.
Does 5639 South 13th Way offer parking?
No, 5639 South 13th Way does not offer parking.
Does 5639 South 13th Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5639 South 13th Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5639 South 13th Way have a pool?
No, 5639 South 13th Way does not have a pool.
Does 5639 South 13th Way have accessible units?
No, 5639 South 13th Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5639 South 13th Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5639 South 13th Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5639 South 13th Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 5639 South 13th Way does not have units with air conditioning.

