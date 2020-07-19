All apartments in Phoenix
5632 South Montezuma Street
5632 South Montezuma Street

5632 South Montezuma Street · No Longer Available
Location

5632 South Montezuma Street, Phoenix, AZ 85041

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Large single level 2 BD 1 BA all ceramic tile.
Close to schools, transportation and entertainment
Water trash and sewer included only.
No Pets SW Gas & SRP

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5632 South Montezuma Street have any available units?
5632 South Montezuma Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 5632 South Montezuma Street currently offering any rent specials?
5632 South Montezuma Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5632 South Montezuma Street pet-friendly?
No, 5632 South Montezuma Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5632 South Montezuma Street offer parking?
No, 5632 South Montezuma Street does not offer parking.
Does 5632 South Montezuma Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5632 South Montezuma Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5632 South Montezuma Street have a pool?
No, 5632 South Montezuma Street does not have a pool.
Does 5632 South Montezuma Street have accessible units?
No, 5632 South Montezuma Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5632 South Montezuma Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5632 South Montezuma Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5632 South Montezuma Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5632 South Montezuma Street does not have units with air conditioning.
