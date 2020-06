Amenities

fireplace courtyard oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace oven refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard

2 bedroom/1 bath unit is located in a well maintained 4-plex near Southern & 7th. The front door is located off of a gated courtyard. Tile floor is throughout the unit. Close to transportation and downtown. No Section 8*Agents, please see Realtor Remarks*