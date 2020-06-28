Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 5620 S. 5th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
5620 S. 5th Avenue
Last updated February 25 2020 at 9:08 AM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5620 S. 5th Avenue
5620 South 5th Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
5620 South 5th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85041
Amenities
w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home for rent. Includes stove. Washer/dryer hookups. Call for pets.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5620 S. 5th Avenue have any available units?
5620 S. 5th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5620 S. 5th Avenue have?
Some of 5620 S. 5th Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5620 S. 5th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5620 S. 5th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5620 S. 5th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5620 S. 5th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5620 S. 5th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5620 S. 5th Avenue offers parking.
Does 5620 S. 5th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5620 S. 5th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5620 S. 5th Avenue have a pool?
No, 5620 S. 5th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5620 S. 5th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5620 S. 5th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5620 S. 5th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5620 S. 5th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
San Melia
14435 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
The Elton
2420 N 24th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Camden North End
6800 East Mayo Boulevard
Phoenix, AZ 85054
Monterra
1333 N 24th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Villages at Metro Center
9652 N 31st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051
CityScape Residences
11 S Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85003
The Thomas at Midtown
200 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85012
The Heritage
1100 E Osborn Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Similar Pages
Phoenix 1 Bedrooms
Phoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with Parking
Phoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ahwatukee
Downtown Phoenix
Central Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park Ranch
Arcadia
Arcadia Lite
Desert Ridge
Lakewood
Apartments Near Colleges
GateWay Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
Phoenix College
Arizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College