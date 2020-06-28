All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 5620 S. 5th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
5620 S. 5th Avenue
Last updated February 25 2020 at 9:08 AM

5620 S. 5th Avenue

5620 South 5th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5620 South 5th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85041

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home for rent. Includes stove. Washer/dryer hookups. Call for pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5620 S. 5th Avenue have any available units?
5620 S. 5th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5620 S. 5th Avenue have?
Some of 5620 S. 5th Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5620 S. 5th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5620 S. 5th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5620 S. 5th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5620 S. 5th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5620 S. 5th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5620 S. 5th Avenue offers parking.
Does 5620 S. 5th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5620 S. 5th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5620 S. 5th Avenue have a pool?
No, 5620 S. 5th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5620 S. 5th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5620 S. 5th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5620 S. 5th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5620 S. 5th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Melia
14435 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
The Elton
2420 N 24th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Camden North End
6800 East Mayo Boulevard
Phoenix, AZ 85054
Monterra
1333 N 24th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Villages at Metro Center
9652 N 31st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051
CityScape Residences
11 S Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85003
The Thomas at Midtown
200 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85012
The Heritage
1100 E Osborn Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85014

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College