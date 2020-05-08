All apartments in Phoenix
5620 N 34TH Avenue
Last updated December 7 2019 at 11:32 AM

5620 N 34TH Avenue

5620 North 34th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5620 North 34th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85017
Maryvale Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
4 bed 2 bath for lease. Large kitchen, washer/dryer hook-up, ceramic tile/wood look vinyl flooring, fenced back yard, covered patio, 1 car carport. CALL Today!!! Move in Special!!! Tenant to verify all facts and figures.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5620 N 34TH Avenue have any available units?
5620 N 34TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5620 N 34TH Avenue have?
Some of 5620 N 34TH Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5620 N 34TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5620 N 34TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5620 N 34TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5620 N 34TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5620 N 34TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5620 N 34TH Avenue offers parking.
Does 5620 N 34TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5620 N 34TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5620 N 34TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 5620 N 34TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5620 N 34TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5620 N 34TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5620 N 34TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5620 N 34TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
