Great Phoenix Townhome! This home features a nice, open floorplan and two car garage. Freshly painted!, Located minutes from freeways, shopping and Sky Harbor airport. Refrigerator, washer and dryer are included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5619 S 21ST Terrace have any available units?
5619 S 21ST Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5619 S 21ST Terrace have?
Some of 5619 S 21ST Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5619 S 21ST Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
5619 S 21ST Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.