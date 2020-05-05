All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
5611 North 29th Drive
Last updated March 7 2020 at 2:57 AM

5611 North 29th Drive

5611 North 29th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5611 North 29th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85017
Maryvale Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
carport
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
*** 3D Property Tour ***

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=uY9fLahcEau

Lovely corner lot home awaits for you! Located Near 27th Ave and Bethany Home RdFeaturing RV gate/parking and 1 carport space with extended driveway for extra parking. Inside you'll find neutral paint throughout, formal dining room, 3 bed, 2 bath, spacious living room, and ceiling fans. Open concept kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, tile back-splash, recessed lighting, and cabinet/counter space. Master bedroom offers closet and wonderful en-suite bath with track lighting in vanity. Large backyard with patio is a blank slate ideal for your landscaping ideas. Come and see it today, you won't be disappointed! No pets please.

For information and instructions on self-viewing, please call 480-568-2666. To contact agent directly, please call/text Shannon Helliker at 480-349-3823 or email Shannon@BrewerStrattonPM.com. To view all our available homes, please visit our website at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com.

**Beware of Scams!!! We do not list our homes on Craiglist. Please contact our office to confirm availability and rent price if you are communicating with anyone other than Brewer & Stratton Property Management about this property.**

View all of our available homes at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:
Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,618.75, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5611 North 29th Drive have any available units?
5611 North 29th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5611 North 29th Drive have?
Some of 5611 North 29th Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, carport, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5611 North 29th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5611 North 29th Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5611 North 29th Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5611 North 29th Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5611 North 29th Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5611 North 29th Drive offers parking.
Does 5611 North 29th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5611 North 29th Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5611 North 29th Drive have a pool?
No, 5611 North 29th Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5611 North 29th Drive have accessible units?
No, 5611 North 29th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5611 North 29th Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5611 North 29th Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
