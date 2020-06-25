Rent Calculator
Phoenix, AZ
/
5601 N. 33rd Avenue
Last updated May 12 2019 at 7:43 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5601 N. 33rd Avenue
5601 North 33rd Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5601 North 33rd Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85017
Maryvale Park
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Bright & Sunny
3 Bedroom 2 Bath
French Doors to Patio and Private Yard
Eat In Kitchen
Tile Floors Through Out
Inside Laundry
Den with Fireplace
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5601 N. 33rd Avenue have any available units?
5601 N. 33rd Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5601 N. 33rd Avenue have?
Some of 5601 N. 33rd Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5601 N. 33rd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5601 N. 33rd Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5601 N. 33rd Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5601 N. 33rd Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5601 N. 33rd Avenue offer parking?
No, 5601 N. 33rd Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5601 N. 33rd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5601 N. 33rd Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5601 N. 33rd Avenue have a pool?
No, 5601 N. 33rd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5601 N. 33rd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5601 N. 33rd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5601 N. 33rd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5601 N. 33rd Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
