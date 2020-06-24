Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
5536 W CAMBRIDGE Avenue
5536 West Cambridge Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5536 West Cambridge Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85035
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5536 W CAMBRIDGE Avenue have any available units?
5536 W CAMBRIDGE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5536 W CAMBRIDGE Avenue have?
Some of 5536 W CAMBRIDGE Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and oven.
Amenities section
.
Is 5536 W CAMBRIDGE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5536 W CAMBRIDGE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5536 W CAMBRIDGE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5536 W CAMBRIDGE Avenue is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 5536 W CAMBRIDGE Avenue offer parking?
No, 5536 W CAMBRIDGE Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5536 W CAMBRIDGE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5536 W CAMBRIDGE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5536 W CAMBRIDGE Avenue have a pool?
No, 5536 W CAMBRIDGE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5536 W CAMBRIDGE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5536 W CAMBRIDGE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5536 W CAMBRIDGE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5536 W CAMBRIDGE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
