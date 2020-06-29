All apartments in Phoenix
5534 N 19TH Street
Last updated March 17 2020 at 12:57 AM

5534 N 19TH Street

5534 North 19th Street · No Longer Available
Location

5534 North 19th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Fully renovated SF 3br/2ba, open concept living/dining/kitchen. 9ft vaulted ceilings w/tons of natural light & natural air flow. Full-size stackable W/D, gas stove, refrigerator w/filtered water & ice maker, dimmable lighting, ceiling fans, programmable thermostat. Solid ash flooring in living/dining/kitchen, composite granite counters, glass wall-tile backsplash & shower surrounds, rain shower heads, carpet in bedrooms. Patio along west side keeps house cool. 6ft block fence in backyard provides security & privacy. Open-cell block construction across side yards creates unique detail complimentary to the 1953 house by architect Ralph Haver. Orange, lemon & grapefruit trees & flood irrigation. ADT Security & Direct TV dish in place. New A/C & roof. Quiet neighborhood, friendly neighbors.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5534 N 19TH Street have any available units?
5534 N 19TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5534 N 19TH Street have?
Some of 5534 N 19TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5534 N 19TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
5534 N 19TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5534 N 19TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 5534 N 19TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5534 N 19TH Street offer parking?
No, 5534 N 19TH Street does not offer parking.
Does 5534 N 19TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5534 N 19TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5534 N 19TH Street have a pool?
No, 5534 N 19TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 5534 N 19TH Street have accessible units?
No, 5534 N 19TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5534 N 19TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5534 N 19TH Street has units with dishwashers.
