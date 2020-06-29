5534 N 19TH Street

Amenities

Fully renovated SF 3br/2ba, open concept living/dining/kitchen. 9ft vaulted ceilings w/tons of natural light & natural air flow. Full-size stackable W/D, gas stove, refrigerator w/filtered water & ice maker, dimmable lighting, ceiling fans, programmable thermostat. Solid ash flooring in living/dining/kitchen, composite granite counters, glass wall-tile backsplash & shower surrounds, rain shower heads, carpet in bedrooms. Patio along west side keeps house cool. 6ft block fence in backyard provides security & privacy. Open-cell block construction across side yards creates unique detail complimentary to the 1953 house by architect Ralph Haver. Orange, lemon & grapefruit trees & flood irrigation. ADT Security & Direct TV dish in place. New A/C & roof. Quiet neighborhood, friendly neighbors.