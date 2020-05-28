All apartments in Phoenix
5531 West Edgemont Avenue
5531 West Edgemont Avenue

5531 West Edgemont Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5531 West Edgemont Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85035

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,425 sf home is located in Phoenix, AZ. This home features tiled floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with white appliances, and dining area. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5531 West Edgemont Avenue have any available units?
5531 West Edgemont Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 5531 West Edgemont Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5531 West Edgemont Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5531 West Edgemont Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5531 West Edgemont Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5531 West Edgemont Avenue offer parking?
No, 5531 West Edgemont Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5531 West Edgemont Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5531 West Edgemont Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5531 West Edgemont Avenue have a pool?
No, 5531 West Edgemont Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5531 West Edgemont Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5531 West Edgemont Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5531 West Edgemont Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5531 West Edgemont Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5531 West Edgemont Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5531 West Edgemont Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

