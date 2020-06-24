5514 E VERDE Lane

Amenities
Beautiful Modern Ranch home in Lower Arcadia! This rebuilt home features high 12' vaulted ceilings, open floor plan, gas range, quartz counters, oak wide plank flooring, wine refrigerator, pantry closet, large double refrigerator, remote electric fireplace, huge 12 foot sliding patio door, split floor plan, walk-in master closet, marble master bathroom, front patio seating area, large grass backyard, built in BBQ and smart home features wifi controlled garage door, security systems, thermostats, and door bell.