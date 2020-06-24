All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated September 6 2019 at 11:05 AM

5514 E VERDE Lane

5514 East Verde Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5514 East Verde Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Arcadia

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Beautiful Modern Ranch home in Lower Arcadia! This rebuilt home features high 12' vaulted ceilings, open floor plan, gas range, quartz counters, oak wide plank flooring, wine refrigerator, pantry closet, large double refrigerator, remote electric fireplace, huge 12 foot sliding patio door, split floor plan, walk-in master closet, marble master bathroom, front patio seating area, large grass backyard, built in BBQ and smart home features wifi controlled garage door, security systems, thermostats, and door bell.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5514 E VERDE Lane have any available units?
5514 E VERDE Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5514 E VERDE Lane have?
Some of 5514 E VERDE Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5514 E VERDE Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5514 E VERDE Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5514 E VERDE Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5514 E VERDE Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5514 E VERDE Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5514 E VERDE Lane offers parking.
Does 5514 E VERDE Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5514 E VERDE Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5514 E VERDE Lane have a pool?
No, 5514 E VERDE Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5514 E VERDE Lane have accessible units?
No, 5514 E VERDE Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5514 E VERDE Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5514 E VERDE Lane has units with dishwashers.
