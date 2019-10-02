Rent Calculator
All apartments in Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ
5513 E. Shea Blvd.
Last updated June 22 2019 at 10:58 AM
1 of 9
5513 E. Shea Blvd.
5513 East Shea Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Location
5513 East Shea Boulevard, Phoenix, AZ 85253
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
-
(RLNE2594579)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5513 E. Shea Blvd. have any available units?
5513 E. Shea Blvd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
Is 5513 E. Shea Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
5513 E. Shea Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5513 E. Shea Blvd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5513 E. Shea Blvd. is pet friendly.
Does 5513 E. Shea Blvd. offer parking?
No, 5513 E. Shea Blvd. does not offer parking.
Does 5513 E. Shea Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5513 E. Shea Blvd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5513 E. Shea Blvd. have a pool?
No, 5513 E. Shea Blvd. does not have a pool.
Does 5513 E. Shea Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 5513 E. Shea Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 5513 E. Shea Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5513 E. Shea Blvd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5513 E. Shea Blvd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 5513 E. Shea Blvd. does not have units with air conditioning.
