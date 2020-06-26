5502 E Woodridge Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Outstanding 3 bed, 2 bath property located in Scottsdale. New exterior paint! Featuring a 3 car garage with built-in cabinets and epoxy flooring, grassy front & back landscaping, vaulted ceilings, cozy fireplace, and bay windows. Fabulous interior offers a dream kitchen with ample cabinetry, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and a center island. Inside the spacious master suite you will find a private exit, newly remodeled bathroom, dual sinks, whirlpool tub, step-in shower, and walk-in closet. Gorgeous resort style backyard with cabana and ready for entertaining with a covered patio, built-in outdoor kitchen, fire-pit, and a refreshing pool.



(RLNE4960178)