5502 E Woodridge Dr
Last updated June 18 2019 at 11:29 AM

5502 E Woodridge Dr

5502 East Woodridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5502 East Woodridge Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85254
Arabian Views

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Outstanding 3 bed, 2 bath property located in Scottsdale. New exterior paint! Featuring a 3 car garage with built-in cabinets and epoxy flooring, grassy front & back landscaping, vaulted ceilings, cozy fireplace, and bay windows. Fabulous interior offers a dream kitchen with ample cabinetry, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and a center island. Inside the spacious master suite you will find a private exit, newly remodeled bathroom, dual sinks, whirlpool tub, step-in shower, and walk-in closet. Gorgeous resort style backyard with cabana and ready for entertaining with a covered patio, built-in outdoor kitchen, fire-pit, and a refreshing pool.

(RLNE4960178)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5502 E Woodridge Dr have any available units?
5502 E Woodridge Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5502 E Woodridge Dr have?
Some of 5502 E Woodridge Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5502 E Woodridge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5502 E Woodridge Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5502 E Woodridge Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5502 E Woodridge Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5502 E Woodridge Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5502 E Woodridge Dr offers parking.
Does 5502 E Woodridge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5502 E Woodridge Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5502 E Woodridge Dr have a pool?
Yes, 5502 E Woodridge Dr has a pool.
Does 5502 E Woodridge Dr have accessible units?
No, 5502 E Woodridge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5502 E Woodridge Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5502 E Woodridge Dr has units with dishwashers.
