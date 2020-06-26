All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 549 W MOON VALLEY Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
549 W MOON VALLEY Drive
Last updated June 20 2019 at 11:10 AM

549 W MOON VALLEY Drive

549 West Moon Valley Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

549 West Moon Valley Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85023
Moon Valley

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Available June 15th, 2019. AMAZING view of the Moon Valley Country CLUB golf course. Extremely well cared for and clean 4 bedroom home. Furnishings are negotiable. Wrap around driveway and an amazing location. Won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 549 W MOON VALLEY Drive have any available units?
549 W MOON VALLEY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 549 W MOON VALLEY Drive have?
Some of 549 W MOON VALLEY Drive's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 549 W MOON VALLEY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
549 W MOON VALLEY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 549 W MOON VALLEY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 549 W MOON VALLEY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 549 W MOON VALLEY Drive offer parking?
No, 549 W MOON VALLEY Drive does not offer parking.
Does 549 W MOON VALLEY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 549 W MOON VALLEY Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 549 W MOON VALLEY Drive have a pool?
No, 549 W MOON VALLEY Drive does not have a pool.
Does 549 W MOON VALLEY Drive have accessible units?
No, 549 W MOON VALLEY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 549 W MOON VALLEY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 549 W MOON VALLEY Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aura at Midtown
3623 N 5th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Monte Viejo
2220 E Beardsley Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Villages at Metro Center
9652 N 31st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Carol Mary
501 E Willetta St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Ascent at Papago Park
4950 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Stonybrook
6441 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
The Bungalows on Jomax
27441 N BLACK CANYON HWY
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Latitude
1944 W Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85023

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College