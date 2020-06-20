All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated May 26 2020 at 4:48 PM

5466 Fulton Street

5466 West Fulton Street · (928) 316-6703
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5466 West Fulton Street, Phoenix, AZ 85043

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,525

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1366 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
A charming 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and 2-car garage home is now available for move-in! This newly built property features vinyl wood flooring and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with black appliances, kitchen island and plenty of cabinet space! The master suite includes a private bath with dual vanity sinks! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5466 Fulton Street have any available units?
5466 Fulton Street has a unit available for $1,525 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 5466 Fulton Street currently offering any rent specials?
5466 Fulton Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5466 Fulton Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5466 Fulton Street is pet friendly.
Does 5466 Fulton Street offer parking?
Yes, 5466 Fulton Street does offer parking.
Does 5466 Fulton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5466 Fulton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5466 Fulton Street have a pool?
No, 5466 Fulton Street does not have a pool.
Does 5466 Fulton Street have accessible units?
No, 5466 Fulton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5466 Fulton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5466 Fulton Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5466 Fulton Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5466 Fulton Street does not have units with air conditioning.
