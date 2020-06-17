5455 N 18th Street

Amenities
4 WEEKS FREE!* New luxury townhome in Phoenix's Biltmore neighborhood. Contemporary 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath with 2 car attached garage features large light-filled great room with 10' ceiling, wide-plank wood style floors, gourmet chef's kitchen with quartz counters, large island, tile backsplash, stainless appliances; built in desk, Nest thermostat , video doorbell, private patio with doggie door and separate laundry room. Master retreat includes oversized walk-in shower, dual vanity and walk in closet. Community amenities offer fitness center, resort pool, and spa, outdoor TV lounge and grilling stations. Close to Biltmore Fashion Square, Camelback Mountain, Downtown Phoenix, Sky Harbor and Scottsdale. *Restrictions Apply. Price/Specials/Availability subject to change without notice.