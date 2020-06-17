All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated May 20 2020 at 2:27 AM

5455 N 18th Street

5455 South 18th Place · (602) 999-1543
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5455 South 18th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85040

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 43 · Avail. now

$3,865

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1819 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
4 WEEKS FREE!* New luxury townhome in Phoenix's Biltmore neighborhood. Contemporary 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath with 2 car attached garage features large light-filled great room with 10' ceiling, wide-plank wood style floors, gourmet chef's kitchen with quartz counters, large island, tile backsplash, stainless appliances; built in desk, Nest thermostat , video doorbell, private patio with doggie door and separate laundry room. Master retreat includes oversized walk-in shower, dual vanity and walk in closet. Community amenities offer fitness center, resort pool, and spa, outdoor TV lounge and grilling stations. Close to Biltmore Fashion Square, Camelback Mountain, Downtown Phoenix, Sky Harbor and Scottsdale. *Restrictions Apply. Price/Specials/Availability subject to change without notice.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5455 N 18th Street have any available units?
5455 N 18th Street has a unit available for $3,865 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5455 N 18th Street have?
Some of 5455 N 18th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5455 N 18th Street currently offering any rent specials?
5455 N 18th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5455 N 18th Street pet-friendly?
No, 5455 N 18th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5455 N 18th Street offer parking?
Yes, 5455 N 18th Street does offer parking.
Does 5455 N 18th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5455 N 18th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5455 N 18th Street have a pool?
Yes, 5455 N 18th Street has a pool.
Does 5455 N 18th Street have accessible units?
No, 5455 N 18th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5455 N 18th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5455 N 18th Street has units with dishwashers.
