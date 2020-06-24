5449 E MARIPOSA Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit parking pool garage hot tub

This stunning estate is located in a highly coveted gated community in the heart of Arcadia. The graceful entrance leads to a home full of refined elegance and classic style. With soaring ceilings, sprawling rooms, perfectly designed spaces and exquisite grounds, your most difficult decision will be where to relax and enjoy this extraordinary environment. The finishes are pure quality featuring carved canterra stone, top of the line granite, fully retractable doors, gorgeous picture windows, stunning iron detailing and magnificent lighting, and each and every room is more beautiful than the last. The outdoor living areas are just as remarkable with an impressive living room, full kitchen with a wood burning pizza oven, exposed brick fireplace, huge fire pit, stunning pool, built-in slide, elevated spa and multiple covered patios. The entertainment opportunities are endless in this tasteful residence that beautifully combines comfort and grandeur!