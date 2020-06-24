All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 5449 E MARIPOSA Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
5449 E MARIPOSA Street
Last updated April 10 2019 at 2:08 AM

5449 E MARIPOSA Street

5449 East Mariposa Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Arcadia
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5449 East Mariposa Street, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Arcadia

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
This stunning estate is located in a highly coveted gated community in the heart of Arcadia. The graceful entrance leads to a home full of refined elegance and classic style. With soaring ceilings, sprawling rooms, perfectly designed spaces and exquisite grounds, your most difficult decision will be where to relax and enjoy this extraordinary environment. The finishes are pure quality featuring carved canterra stone, top of the line granite, fully retractable doors, gorgeous picture windows, stunning iron detailing and magnificent lighting, and each and every room is more beautiful than the last. The outdoor living areas are just as remarkable with an impressive living room, full kitchen with a wood burning pizza oven, exposed brick fireplace, huge fire pit, stunning pool, built-in slide, elevated spa and multiple covered patios. The entertainment opportunities are endless in this tasteful residence that beautifully combines comfort and grandeur!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5449 E MARIPOSA Street have any available units?
5449 E MARIPOSA Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5449 E MARIPOSA Street have?
Some of 5449 E MARIPOSA Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5449 E MARIPOSA Street currently offering any rent specials?
5449 E MARIPOSA Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5449 E MARIPOSA Street pet-friendly?
No, 5449 E MARIPOSA Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5449 E MARIPOSA Street offer parking?
Yes, 5449 E MARIPOSA Street offers parking.
Does 5449 E MARIPOSA Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5449 E MARIPOSA Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5449 E MARIPOSA Street have a pool?
Yes, 5449 E MARIPOSA Street has a pool.
Does 5449 E MARIPOSA Street have accessible units?
No, 5449 E MARIPOSA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5449 E MARIPOSA Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5449 E MARIPOSA Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sedona Ridge
5010 E Cheyenne Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85044
The Elton
2420 N 24th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Roosevelt Square
121 W Portland St
Phoenix, AZ 85003
Broadstone Osborn
240 West Osborn Road
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Motif Apartment Homes
2529 W Cactus Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Acclaim
2506 W Dunlap Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Mandarina Luxury Apartment Homes
5402 E Washington St
Phoenix, AZ 85034
The Heritage
1100 E Osborn Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85014

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College