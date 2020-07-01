5442 W FULTON Street

Newly Built Single Family home. Vinyl plank style flooring on 1st level. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Spacious dining room and great room. 3 bedrooms upstairs along with laundry room. Community is 1 mile from 202 freeway. Community park nearby.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
