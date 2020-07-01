All apartments in Phoenix
5442 W FULTON Street
5442 W FULTON Street

5442 West Fulton Street · No Longer Available
Location

5442 West Fulton Street, Phoenix, AZ 85043

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Newly Built Single Family home. Vinyl plank style flooring on 1st level. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Spacious dining room and great room. 3 bedrooms upstairs along with laundry room. Community is 1 mile from 202 freeway. Community park nearby.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5442 W FULTON Street have any available units?
5442 W FULTON Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5442 W FULTON Street have?
Some of 5442 W FULTON Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5442 W FULTON Street currently offering any rent specials?
5442 W FULTON Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5442 W FULTON Street pet-friendly?
No, 5442 W FULTON Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5442 W FULTON Street offer parking?
No, 5442 W FULTON Street does not offer parking.
Does 5442 W FULTON Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5442 W FULTON Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5442 W FULTON Street have a pool?
No, 5442 W FULTON Street does not have a pool.
Does 5442 W FULTON Street have accessible units?
No, 5442 W FULTON Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5442 W FULTON Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5442 W FULTON Street has units with dishwashers.

