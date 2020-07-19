All apartments in Phoenix
5441 West Albeniz Place

Location

5441 West Albeniz Place, Phoenix, AZ 85043

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
refrigerator
A charming 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and 1-car garage home is now available for move-in! This newly built property features carpet and vinyl wood flooring and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with black appliances, dual refrigerator door and kitchen island! The master suite includes a private bathroom with a large dual vanity sink! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5441 West Albeniz Place have any available units?
5441 West Albeniz Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5441 West Albeniz Place have?
Some of 5441 West Albeniz Place's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5441 West Albeniz Place currently offering any rent specials?
5441 West Albeniz Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5441 West Albeniz Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 5441 West Albeniz Place is pet friendly.
Does 5441 West Albeniz Place offer parking?
Yes, 5441 West Albeniz Place offers parking.
Does 5441 West Albeniz Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5441 West Albeniz Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5441 West Albeniz Place have a pool?
No, 5441 West Albeniz Place does not have a pool.
Does 5441 West Albeniz Place have accessible units?
No, 5441 West Albeniz Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5441 West Albeniz Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 5441 West Albeniz Place does not have units with dishwashers.
