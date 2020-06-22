All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 5430 Odeum Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
5430 Odeum Lane
Last updated June 10 2020 at 6:56 PM

5430 Odeum Lane

5430 West Odeum Lane · (928) 316-6703
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5430 West Odeum Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85043

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,455

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1366 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
A charming 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and 1-car garage home is now available for move-in! This property features beautiful carpet and vinyl wood flooring and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with black appliances, lots of cabinet space and kitchen island! The master bedroom includes a private bathroom with dual vanity sinks and a walk in closet! Fenced backyard that's great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5430 Odeum Lane have any available units?
5430 Odeum Lane has a unit available for $1,455 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5430 Odeum Lane have?
Some of 5430 Odeum Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5430 Odeum Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5430 Odeum Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5430 Odeum Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5430 Odeum Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5430 Odeum Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5430 Odeum Lane does offer parking.
Does 5430 Odeum Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5430 Odeum Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5430 Odeum Lane have a pool?
No, 5430 Odeum Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5430 Odeum Lane have accessible units?
No, 5430 Odeum Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5430 Odeum Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5430 Odeum Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5430 Odeum Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Linear
295 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
The Thomas at Midtown
200 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85012
West Town Court
8400 W Virginia Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85037
Papago Crossing
4530 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Village at Lakewood
15815 S Lakewood Pkwy W
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Residences at 4225
4225 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Mandarina Luxury Apartment Homes
5402 E Washington St
Phoenix, AZ 85034
Villas on 28th
3822 N 28th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity