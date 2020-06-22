5430 Odeum Lane

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

A charming 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and 1-car garage home is now available for move-in! This property features beautiful carpet and vinyl wood flooring and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with black appliances, lots of cabinet space and kitchen island! The master bedroom includes a private bathroom with dual vanity sinks and a walk in closet! Fenced backyard that's great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.