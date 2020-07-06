Well maintained home w/newer kitchen remodel & bathrooms. Open Kitchen to family Rm & Dining rm. 2 way fireplace between family & living rm. Backyard paradise w/lap pool & ez maintenance landscape. Excellent family + entertainment home. Walking distance to Horizon HS. Close to Kierland shopping & restaurants + ez access to all that Scottsdale offers!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5424 E TERRY Drive have any available units?
5424 E TERRY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5424 E TERRY Drive have?
Some of 5424 E TERRY Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5424 E TERRY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5424 E TERRY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.