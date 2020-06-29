All apartments in Phoenix
5421 W Virginia Ave
Last updated January 24 2020 at 9:08 AM

5421 W Virginia Ave

5421 West Virginia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5421 West Virginia Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85035

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Private Pool With Weekly Maintenance Included - New Roof & all new wood look tile flooring throughout for easy maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5421 W Virginia Ave have any available units?
5421 W Virginia Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5421 W Virginia Ave have?
Some of 5421 W Virginia Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5421 W Virginia Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5421 W Virginia Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5421 W Virginia Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5421 W Virginia Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5421 W Virginia Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5421 W Virginia Ave offers parking.
Does 5421 W Virginia Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5421 W Virginia Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5421 W Virginia Ave have a pool?
Yes, 5421 W Virginia Ave has a pool.
Does 5421 W Virginia Ave have accessible units?
No, 5421 W Virginia Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5421 W Virginia Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5421 W Virginia Ave has units with dishwashers.

