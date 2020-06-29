Rent Calculator
5421 W Virginia Ave
Last updated January 24 2020 at 9:08 AM
1 of 17
5421 W Virginia Ave
5421 West Virginia Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
5421 West Virginia Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85035
Amenities
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Private Pool With Weekly Maintenance Included - New Roof & all new wood look tile flooring throughout for easy maintenance.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5421 W Virginia Ave have any available units?
5421 W Virginia Ave doesn't have any available units at this time.
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5421 W Virginia Ave have?
Some of 5421 W Virginia Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5421 W Virginia Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5421 W Virginia Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5421 W Virginia Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5421 W Virginia Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5421 W Virginia Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5421 W Virginia Ave offers parking.
Does 5421 W Virginia Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5421 W Virginia Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5421 W Virginia Ave have a pool?
Yes, 5421 W Virginia Ave has a pool.
Does 5421 W Virginia Ave have accessible units?
No, 5421 W Virginia Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5421 W Virginia Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5421 W Virginia Ave has units with dishwashers.
