5418 W LYDIA Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

STUNNING NEW BUILD READY TO RENT! This 3 bedroom 2 bath home is move in ready. Beautiful upgrades enhance this open floorplan. Separate tub and shower in the master bedroom. Large Laundry room 3 car garage. Walk out your back gate to a lovely greenbelt. * rent is $1850 plus 2.3% tax