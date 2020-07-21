5418 W LYDIA Lane

STUNNING NEW BUILD READY TO RENT! This 3 bedroom 2 bath home is move in ready. Beautiful upgrades enhance this open floorplan. Separate tub and shower in the master bedroom. Large Laundry room 3 car garage. Walk out your back gate to a lovely greenbelt. * rent is $1850 plus 2.3% tax
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
