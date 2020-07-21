All apartments in Phoenix
5418 W LYDIA Lane
Last updated November 3 2019 at 4:20 AM

5418 W LYDIA Lane

5418 West Lydia Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5418 West Lydia Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85339

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
STUNNING NEW BUILD READY TO RENT! This 3 bedroom 2 bath home is move in ready. Beautiful upgrades enhance this open floorplan. Separate tub and shower in the master bedroom. Large Laundry room 3 car garage. Walk out your back gate to a lovely greenbelt. * rent is $1850 plus 2.3% tax

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5418 W LYDIA Lane have any available units?
5418 W LYDIA Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5418 W LYDIA Lane have?
Some of 5418 W LYDIA Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5418 W LYDIA Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5418 W LYDIA Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5418 W LYDIA Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5418 W LYDIA Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5418 W LYDIA Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5418 W LYDIA Lane offers parking.
Does 5418 W LYDIA Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5418 W LYDIA Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5418 W LYDIA Lane have a pool?
No, 5418 W LYDIA Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5418 W LYDIA Lane have accessible units?
No, 5418 W LYDIA Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5418 W LYDIA Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5418 W LYDIA Lane has units with dishwashers.
