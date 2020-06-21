Beautifully maintained home in quiet N/S facing lot. Enjoy the benefits of a new European style kitchen looking out to a large backyard with pool. Light and bright and available immediately in Premier 85254 location.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
What amenities does 5413 E Kings Avenue have?
Some of 5413 E Kings Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
