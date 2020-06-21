All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

5413 E Kings Avenue

5413 East Kings Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5413 East Kings Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Beautifully maintained home in quiet N/S facing lot. Enjoy the benefits of a new European style kitchen looking out to a large backyard with pool. Light and bright and available immediately in Premier 85254 location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5413 E Kings Avenue have any available units?
5413 E Kings Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5413 E Kings Avenue have?
Some of 5413 E Kings Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5413 E Kings Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5413 E Kings Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5413 E Kings Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5413 E Kings Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5413 E Kings Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5413 E Kings Avenue does offer parking.
Does 5413 E Kings Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5413 E Kings Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5413 E Kings Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5413 E Kings Avenue has a pool.
Does 5413 E Kings Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5413 E Kings Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5413 E Kings Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5413 E Kings Avenue has units with dishwashers.
