Phoenix, AZ
/
5411 W LEODRA Lane
Last updated February 4 2020 at 11:58 PM
1 of 5
5411 W LEODRA Lane
5411 West Leodra Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
5411 West Leodra Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85339
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL HOUSE, COME OT GET YOUR HOUSE, BRAND NEW AND NICE LOCATION, CLOSE TO FREE WAY, SCHOOL AND SHOPPING CENTER
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5411 W LEODRA Lane have any available units?
5411 W LEODRA Lane doesn't have any available units at this time.
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5411 W LEODRA Lane have?
Some of 5411 W LEODRA Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5411 W LEODRA Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5411 W LEODRA Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5411 W LEODRA Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5411 W LEODRA Lane is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 5411 W LEODRA Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5411 W LEODRA Lane offers parking.
Does 5411 W LEODRA Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5411 W LEODRA Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5411 W LEODRA Lane have a pool?
No, 5411 W LEODRA Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5411 W LEODRA Lane have accessible units?
No, 5411 W LEODRA Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5411 W LEODRA Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5411 W LEODRA Lane has units with dishwashers.
