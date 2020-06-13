All apartments in Phoenix
5411 W LEODRA Lane
5411 W LEODRA Lane

5411 West Leodra Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5411 West Leodra Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85339

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
BEAUTIFUL HOUSE, COME OT GET YOUR HOUSE, BRAND NEW AND NICE LOCATION, CLOSE TO FREE WAY, SCHOOL AND SHOPPING CENTER

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5411 W LEODRA Lane have any available units?
5411 W LEODRA Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5411 W LEODRA Lane have?
Some of 5411 W LEODRA Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5411 W LEODRA Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5411 W LEODRA Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5411 W LEODRA Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5411 W LEODRA Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5411 W LEODRA Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5411 W LEODRA Lane offers parking.
Does 5411 W LEODRA Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5411 W LEODRA Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5411 W LEODRA Lane have a pool?
No, 5411 W LEODRA Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5411 W LEODRA Lane have accessible units?
No, 5411 W LEODRA Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5411 W LEODRA Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5411 W LEODRA Lane has units with dishwashers.

