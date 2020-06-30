All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 28 2020 at 5:57 PM

5411 W DESERT HOLLOW Drive

5411 W Desert Hollow Dr · No Longer Available
Location

5411 W Desert Hollow Dr, Phoenix, AZ 85083
Stetson Valley

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
internet access
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
Come and see this 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom, single-story home with a nice backyard ! Home features upgraded cabinets, quartz counter tops, tile flooring, stainless steel appliances, and Amazon Alexa wi-fi certified home automation!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5411 W DESERT HOLLOW Drive have any available units?
5411 W DESERT HOLLOW Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5411 W DESERT HOLLOW Drive have?
Some of 5411 W DESERT HOLLOW Drive's amenities include recently renovated, stainless steel, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5411 W DESERT HOLLOW Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5411 W DESERT HOLLOW Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5411 W DESERT HOLLOW Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5411 W DESERT HOLLOW Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5411 W DESERT HOLLOW Drive offer parking?
No, 5411 W DESERT HOLLOW Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5411 W DESERT HOLLOW Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5411 W DESERT HOLLOW Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5411 W DESERT HOLLOW Drive have a pool?
No, 5411 W DESERT HOLLOW Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5411 W DESERT HOLLOW Drive have accessible units?
No, 5411 W DESERT HOLLOW Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5411 W DESERT HOLLOW Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5411 W DESERT HOLLOW Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

