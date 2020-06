Amenities

pool fireplace furnished oven

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished oven Property Amenities pool

FURNISHED VACATION AND CORPORATE RENTALS ONLY , FURNITURE CAN NOT BE REMOVED! THANK YOU .HAVE A BLAST IN SCOTTSDALE! THIS AMAZING HOME IS VERY CLOSE TO ALL OF THE BEST RESTAURANTS, BARS AND GOLF! FREE VIP HOST OFFERING DISCOUNTS ON ACTIVITIES 15 MINS TO OLD TOWN, FASHION SQUARE, SPRING TRAINING GAMES, TALKING STICK CASINO, NEW AQUARIUM, BUTTERFLY FARM & SCOTTSDALE KIERLAND MALL. VACATION AND CORPORATE FURNISHED RENTAL ONLY !

CAN NOT REMOVE THE FURNITURE

THANK YOU.